Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Blessed to have Deepika in my life: Ranveer Singh

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 19, 2018

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has said he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone and is ‘blessed’ to have her in his life.

Speaking at the News 18 Rising India Summit, the 32-year-old actor once again dodged questions pertaining to his relationship to Deepika.

“It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't”, he said.

"She says, 'you're just a ham'," he quipped. He added that she is ‘awesome’ and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".

According to Singh, his Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and he is "blessed to have her” in his life.

The Padmaavat star, was also asked if he is as flamboyant and quirky in real life as he projects himself.

"I felt I should say what I feel like, dress the way I feel like. It's less taxing," he said, recounting how earlier he "was trying to be somebody I was not".

Ranveer further said his school friends don’t find his style over the top since they have seen him from the beginning.

"If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard,” he said.

"When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way", he added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut justifies ban on Pakistani artists in India

Kangana Ranaut justifies ban on Pakistani artists in India

 Updated 4 hours ago
Irrfan Khan, Deepika’s film postponed till actor returns from treatment

Irrfan Khan, Deepika’s film postponed till actor returns from treatment

 Updated 7 hours ago
Remembering Muhammad Ali; a star which would always shine

Remembering Muhammad Ali; a star which would always shine

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zayn Malik's 'made in Pakistan' shirt causes social media frenzy

Zayn Malik's 'made in Pakistan' shirt causes social media frenzy

 Updated 8 hours ago
'Black Panther' Surpasses 'Tomb Raider' for Fifth Box Office Crown

'Black Panther' Surpasses 'Tomb Raider' for Fifth Box Office Crown

 Updated 10 hours ago
Zimbabwe holds Miss Albinism beauty pageant to fight stigma

Zimbabwe holds Miss Albinism beauty pageant to fight stigma

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Strings releases first single to mark 30 years of the band

Strings releases first single to mark 30 years of the band

 Updated 2 days ago
Shahroz, Syra set dance floor on fire at family wedding

Shahroz, Syra set dance floor on fire at family wedding

Updated 2 days ago
Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment

Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM