Blessed to have Deepika in my life: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has said he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone and is ‘blessed’ to have her in his life.

Speaking at the News 18 Rising India Summit, the 32-year-old actor once again dodged questions pertaining to his relationship to Deepika.

“It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't”, he said.

"She says, 'you're just a ham'," he quipped. He added that she is ‘awesome’ and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".

According to Singh, his Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and he is "blessed to have her” in his life.

The Padmaavat star, was also asked if he is as flamboyant and quirky in real life as he projects himself.

"I felt I should say what I feel like, dress the way I feel like. It's less taxing," he said, recounting how earlier he "was trying to be somebody I was not".

Ranveer further said his school friends don’t find his style over the top since they have seen him from the beginning.

"If you see the remarks in my report cards, they add up to things that he loves to entertain, he's gregarious, vivacious and I was always pushing the style envelope even in the fourth standard,” he said.

"When the cable TV came in, I caught on the hip-hop style with MTV and copied Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the baggy jeans. I was ahead of the curve, and I have always been this way", he added.