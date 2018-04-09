Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Jahangir Tareen gets interim bail in PTV, Parliament attack cases

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen/File photo

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen in PTV and Parliament attack cases.

Announcing the decision in the bail petition, the court accepted interim bail for Tareen and ordered him to submit Rs 0.1 million personal bond money.

Talking to media outside the court, Tareen denied meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, amid rumours that the latter may be joining PTI.

The cases

The ATC is hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and SSP Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of the Parliament.

PTI's Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar get bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

Cases against them include attack on the PTV building, Parliament and the-then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo

A case was then filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing the SSP and five other police officers.

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were granted bail in the cases earlier this year. The ATC also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases in January.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM