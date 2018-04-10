Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
AFP

Student protests rattle Bangladesh for third day

By
AFP

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Hundreds of university students across Bangladesh blockaded roads on Tuesday in the third day of protests against what they say are discriminatory quotas for government jobs. Photo: AFP
 

DHAKA: Hundreds of university students across Bangladesh blockaded roads on Tuesday in the third day of protests against what they say are discriminatory quotas for government jobs.

Students took to the streets in Dhaka and elsewhere despite assurances from the government that it would review the controversial quota system.

The mass protests roiling campuses across the country have been among the biggest faced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her decade in power.

At Dhaka University -- where more than 100 were injured in clashes with police in recent days -- students vowed to stage sit-ins until the government reform the quota system.

"We´ll continue our agitation until the authorities accept our demands," said Rahat, one of the roughly 500 students camped out at the university's main square.

The protest was largely peaceful, with no repeat so far of the tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police to disperse crowds.

But outside the camps, traffic was brought to a standstill as protesters blocked roads in the nation´s capital.

The protests also spread to private campuses for the first time since the demonstrations erupted on Sunday, drawing hundreds to the streets.

Demonstrators want the share of top government positions set aside for minority groups and the disabled significantly reduced.

They are also particularly irate that 30 percent of government positions are reserved for descendants of veterans from Bangladesh´s independence war in 1971.

The government promised to review the system on Tuesday, but that caused a rift among demonstrators, with some accepting the assurance and others resisting it.

A pro-government faction of the student movement had postponed its protest action but left-leaning groups pledged to keep up the fight.

Hasina -- whose father was the architect of Bangladesh´s independence from Pakistan -- has in the past rejected demands to slash the quotas.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

 Updated 53 minutes ago
At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Updated 4 hours ago
At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

 Updated 4 hours ago
Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

 Updated 7 hours ago
Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM