Pet-killer Kristi Noem has a suggestion for Joe Biden's dog Commander

Biden's Commander deserves Cricket-like fate, says Rep who shot her dog dead

South Dakota Governor suggests killing Joe Biden's dog Commander. — AFP

Since the reports emerged about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s act of killing her pet, the Republican suggested to US President Joe Biden what he should do with Commander.

Kristi Noem made headlines last week when her excerpts from the memoir "No Going Back", were published by the Guardian in which she wrote that she had killed her pet named Cricket.

According to the latest revelations from the book, quoted by CNN, Noem wrote that were she to become the President, she’d ensure Commander — Joe Biden's dog — "was nowhere on the grounds".

The potential VP pick of Donald Trump wrote: "What would I do if I was president on the first day in office in 2025? Thanks for asking. I happen to have a list. The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds [‘Commander, say hello to Cricket for me’]."



"But my dog, Foster, would sure be welcome. He comes with me to the capitol all the time and loves everyone," the 52-year-old wrote in her memoir.

The Biden family’s German shepherd has been popular as it has bit Secret Service personnel in different 24 incidents according to the outlet, forcing the handlers to remove the animal from the premises.

Responding to the attacks Sunday, Noem told CBS News: "How many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?"

"That’s the question that the president should be held accountable to," Noem said.