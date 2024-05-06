Three times billionaires turned up at Met Gala with epic wardrobe failures

Every year, billionaires arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps, as they make their way to enter the glamorous ball, dressed in some of the most expensive looks.

However, this does not mean that they are able to pull off their looks every time.

Here's a look at some of the looks that wealthy Met Gala guests have worn over the years that could have been better, according to the Business Insider.

Jeff Bezos at Met Gala 2019

Jeff Bezos looked average next to celebs at 2109 Met Gala. — Business Insider

The Amazon founder walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 in a classic Tom Ford tuxedo.

He completed the look with a black jacket, satin lapels, straight trousers, a white button-up shirt, and a black bow tie.

However, according to the Business Insider, the tech billionaire had “completely ignored” the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme which was especially apparent when he stood next to stars like Kendall Jenner and Jared Leto who wore almost surreal pieces.

Elon Musk at Met Gala 2018

Critics expected more from Elon Musk for Met Gala 2024. — Business Insider

Critics expected an extravagant outfit at the 2018 Met Gala from the Tesla CEO as he is one of the world’s top richest people.

However, the tech billionaire chose to sport an understated cream-coloured blazer over a white top with a black neckline. He paired it with plain trousers and shining dress shoes.

Nevertheless, there was one interesting feature of his outfit, which was the phrase "novus ordo seclorum," written across the back of his jacket but because it was stitched in white, the words were barely noticeable.

The phrase translates from Latin to "new world order”.

Gustav Witzøe at Met Gala 2023

Norwegian billionaire Gustav Witzøe failed to hit the mark at Met Gala 2023. — BFA

The Norwegian billionaire, whose net worth sits around $3.8 billion, is known to be one of the most stylish.

However, the black-and-white striped Palomo suit he wore to the 2023 Met Gala wasn't his best fashion choice.

Its structured jacket had a unique bodice that bubbled at the hips. The pants that were just a bit too long made the outfit look more clunky than stylish.