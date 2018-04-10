Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Birthday boy Fakhar Zaman given surprise party by Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: It was his birthday, but he was spending the day as just another day after going through a hectic fitness regime a day before.

Things were just normal for the birthday boy Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday, his 28th birthday, until Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana came to take him to the Qalandars head office.

Fakhar didn’t know what was waiting for him.

At Lahore Qalandars’ office, there was a surprise birthday party in store for him. Fakhar’s teammates Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were also present.

As soon as the batsman arrived, players and management of Lahore Qalandars surprised him with birthday greetings and a cake.

“I am thankful to the management of Lahore Qalandars that they arranged all this for me,” Fakhar said after the birthday party.

“Atif bhai just told me that I have to be at office, I didn’t know why I am being called here,” he added.

According to Fakhar, he didn’t have any birthday plans as he was exhausted after the fitness test, but it felt good when his franchise arranged a party for him.

“Fakhar is our superstar and we own him, every player here is like family for Qalandars and we share all the emotions and moments with our players,” said Atif Rana.

“This was a small surprise party arranged for Fakhar, to celebrate his birthday. We value our stars.”

Fakhar Zaman, now 28, will be back to his normal routine from tomorrow, as Pakistan team kicks off preparations for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

