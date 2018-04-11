Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has put a temporary ban on hirings by public institutions in light of the upcoming general elections. 

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, there will be a hiring freeze in appointments made by federal, provincial and local governments.

The ECP remarked that all the authorities concerned have been made aware of the hiring freeze. The step seeks to ensure the transparency of the upcoming general elections, the statement added. 

However, there will be no ban on the hirings by federal and provincial public service commissions. 

Moreover, the implementation of all the development schemes, which have been taken after April 1, will also be put to a halt. 

This step has been taken to ensure that the funds released for ongoing development projects are not used for other schemes, the statement said. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM