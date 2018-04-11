ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has put a temporary ban on hirings by public institutions in light of the upcoming general elections.



According to the statement issued on Wednesday, there will be a hiring freeze in appointments made by federal, provincial and local governments.

The ECP remarked that all the authorities concerned have been made aware of the hiring freeze. The step seeks to ensure the transparency of the upcoming general elections, the statement added.

However, there will be no ban on the hirings by federal and provincial public service commissions.

Moreover, the implementation of all the development schemes, which have been taken after April 1, will also be put to a halt.



This step has been taken to ensure that the funds released for ongoing development projects are not used for other schemes, the statement said.