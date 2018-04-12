Blog: Be the change, to see a change

As a news presenter at Geo Television, I come across several social issues on a daily basis. Some of which are heartbreaking. Others infuriating. Often, at the end of the day, I am left thinking where these problems come from? What is the root cause?



In my opinion, the problems, it seems, come from within each of us, as individuals and as members of society. But here is the good news: if the problem lies within, then the solution must also lie within.

There is this desperation around us. A struggle to break free from or shut out the depressing news cycle of corruption, crime-rate, intolerance, violence against women and children. But it’s never that easy. So what do you do?

You must be aware of the term, ‘personal accountability’, which means to take responsibility for one's own actions and to accepting the consequences of those actions. For example, not running a red light even when the roads are clear. You could get away with it, but then you would not have a clear conscience and you would not play a part in building a better and civilised society.

When you start taking responsibility for your own actions, you become a person who will not wait around for things to change or will not look to others to change his/her circumstances. You then become a person who takes charge of his/her destiny.

Take a step back. Now, take a deep breath. For the journey of change, you must leave behind anger, grief and the feeling of helplessness.

Only when Pakistanis - majority of us - start holding ourselves accountable, will there be change. Only then will we have the society we idealize about.

So stop preaching. As Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

Sheikh is a news anchor with Geo TV Network.



Note: The views expressed in the article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Geo News or the Jang Group.

