Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
AFP

Head of Nobel literature prize panel resigns over harassment controversy

By
AFP

Friday Apr 13, 2018

The Swedish Academy's Permanent Secretary Sara Danius talks to journalists as she leaves a meeting at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, was plunged into crisis on Thursday after two of its members, including its head Sara Danius, resigned Thursday, amid a growing crisis over a high-profile man accused of sexual assaults.

"It is the Academy's wish that I leave my post as permanent secretary," Danius said after an emergency meeting of academy members in Stockholm.

"I would have liked to have continued, but there are other things to do in life," she told reporters.

Also stepping down is Academy member Katarina Frostenson, a Swedish writer.

The resignations come after the daily Dagens Nyheter in November published statements from 18 women, alleging they had been subject to harassment and physical abuse by the accused man.

The academy has since severed all ties with him and cut grants made to him.

It has also launched an internal investigation and enlisted the services of a law firm.

The Academy, which is under the direct patronage of the Norwegian king, is traditionally very discreet and has been deeply shaken by the scandal.

The head of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, has publicly expressed concern about what he termed a "serious and difficult situation".

Three academics resigned last week in protest after the institution had expressed renewed confidence in Katarina Frostenson, who finally announced her resignation on Thursday.

According to Peter Englund, one of the three who resigned, the case has deeply divided the institution.

He believes that Sara Danius, who succeeded him in 2015, is the target of "unwarranted" internal criticism.

Another member, Horace Engdahl, said that Academy had confirmed that there was "a problem of leadership."

"A radical guesture was needed to create the conditions for a new beginning," he told Swedish public television, SVT.

A professor of literature at Stockholm University, Danius was the first woman to hold the position.

Academicians are life-long members and cannot, in principle, resign, but they can leave their chairs empty.

Of the 18 elders of the academy, seven are no longer active members, and two women, Kerstin Ekman and Lotta Lotass, have gone on leave for several years.

It is not the first time the Academy has faced a wave of resignations.

In 1989, three members decided to leave their seats empty when the Academy refused to condemn a fatwa against Salman Rushdie following the publication of his novel, "The Satanic Verses." The Academy finally did so 27 years later.

Stockholm prosecutors announced in mid-March that parts of the investigation against the sexual abuse suspect — concerning allegations of rape and assualt between 2013 and 2015 — had been dropped due to lack of evidence.

Comments

More From World:

West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

 Updated 5 hours ago
Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

 Updated 6 hours ago
Thirty two US embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography

Thirty two US embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography

 Updated 6 hours ago
Police investigate second angry daughter of Korean Air's chairman

Police investigate second angry daughter of Korean Air's chairman

 Updated 7 hours ago
Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013: UN

Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013: UN

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM