Saturday Apr 14 2018
Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in new trailer

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Priyanka Chopra in a Kid Like Jake. Photo: Youtube 

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra makes an appearance in the trailer for A Kid Like Jake: but only for a few seconds.

The Quantico actress who recently appeared in her first Hollywood movie Baywatch as Victoria Leeds plays the character of Amal alongside Jim Parsons and Claire Danes in the movie.

Chopra took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans and express her excitement over her new project.

She wrote," I’m so excited to show you all the official trailer for #AKidLikeJake... with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st!"

The story of A Kid Like Jake revolves around a Brooklyn couple who know that their four-year-old son is more interested in fairy tale princesses than toy cars. When his preschool director points out that his gender-nonconforming play may be more than a phase, the couple is forced to rethink their roles as parents and spouses.

Priyanka plays a friend of the parents and appears in the trailer for three short seconds. 

“Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” she says at dinner with her husband and Jake’s parents. Claire Dane's character cuts her in the middle of her sentence with ‘Who what?’

Directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle, based on his own 2013 play of the same name, the drama also features Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and Ann Dowd.

A Kid Like Jake will be released on June 8, 2018.

