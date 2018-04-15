Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files
 

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talked on the phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Syria, agreeing to work to reduce tension and continue efforts for a political solution, Erdogan’s office said on Saturday.

Erdogan and Putin agreed to “maintain decisiveness to reduce tension on the ground in Syria and continue efforts for a political solution,” Ankara said in a statement.

On Saturday, Trump and his allies had ordered a quick-strike overnight mission in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma that left more than 40 people dead.

Washington believes both sarin and chlorine were used in the attack, a senior US administration official told reporters on Saturday.

Both the regime of Syria's Bashar al-Assad and Russia, its ally, have denied all responsibility for the April 7 attack. Moscow slammed the "aggressive actions" of the Western coalition but has not yet responded militarily.

But Russia's push for condemnation of the strikes at the UN Security Council fell short.

Comments

More From World:

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

 Updated an hour ago
Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

 Updated 5 hours ago
Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

 Updated 11 hours ago
UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

 Updated 16 hours ago
US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM