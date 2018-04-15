Can't connect right now! retry
Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Bahadurabad (MQM-P B) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said Dr Farooq Sattar should clarify accusations levelled by Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal.

Speaking at a press conference along with senior party leaders Amir Khan and Nasreen Jalil in Karachi, Siddiqui said despite a few party members exit from the party, MQM-P is stronger than before.

"We have faced a severe crisis in the past, but we have always come stronger," he said. "If tomorrow, any one of us asks people to vote for us on any other symbol than that of MQM's, then don't vote for us. We won't let our sacrifices go in vain."

Siddiqui said that the party is responsible for the security of its workers. 

"Workers must inform us if they are facing any pressure," he said. "We will face it together. I am standing with my workers." 

He said that party workers of both factions are the strength of one another. 

PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

Earlier today, Farooq Sattar had railed against party lawmakers' moves to PSP and said he'd rather die than join Mustafa Kamal

Referring to Kamal's press conference, he said "whatever was said today is not new to us. It's not ours but Sattar's responsibility to give clarification on the accusations."

Siddiqui said that the people of urban Sindh stand with the party from the last 35 years and they will soon see the party united.

Responding to a question, he said that any attempt to remove Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar from his post will be a conspiracy against the city.

