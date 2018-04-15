Poor Fawad Alam neglected once again!

32-year-old Fawad Alam who scored 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches with the average of 55.37 has not been selected in the National Cricket team for upcoming Ireland and England test series. Photo: Geo News file

32-year-old Fawad Alam who scored 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches with the average of 55.37 has not been selected in the National Cricket team for upcoming Ireland and England test series.

Fawad has played three tests for Pakistan and also scored a brilliant knock of 168 runs on his second Test innings against Sri Lanka in 2009.

It appears that the chief selector Inzamam ul Haq preferred his nephew Imam ul Haq over him in the test squad. Fawad is a middle-order batsman and Imam is a specialist opener of T20 and ODI format. According to critics, Imam’s inclusion looks superfluous in presence of the three openers in the test squad.

Fawad was among the fittest cricketer in the fitness tests camp held at the National Cricket Academy for the cricketers ahead of the test tours.

Fawad Alam, son of Pakistan’s famous first-class cricketer Tariq Alam, made an early start to his first-class career at the young age of 17, he also played in the under 19 world cup for Pakistan.

Fawad played his last test against New Zealand in 2009. Despite his remarkable performances in the domestic circuit, the middle-order batsman has not been given any chance.

Fawad scored 168 Runs in the second innings of the second test of a three-match series against Sri Lanka, This is the second highest score on debut for Pakistan.