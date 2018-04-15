Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

KARACHI: Strawberry sports’ management company are all set to host the inaugural edition of the country’s own Kabaddi League – Super Kabaddi League– to be played in May 2018.



The Kabaddi, according to officials, will be played between franchised based teams representing different cities of Pakistan and teams will be picked through the draft.

“The draft for the inaugural edition of SKL will take place in Lahore on 23rd of April,” an official informed Geo.tv. “Competition will be played from 2nd of May to 10th of May while the opening ceremony of the league will be held on May 1st in Lahore,” he added.

Organisers are hoping for players from at least ten countries to feature in the tournament with players from Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and Kenya already confirmed their participation.

Eight franchised based teams representing cities of Lahore, Multan Gujrat, Karachi, Islamabad, Gwadar, Faisalabad and Peshawar will feature in the inaugural edition of Super Kabaddi League.