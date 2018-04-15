Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

KARACHI: Strawberry sports’ management company are all set to host the inaugural edition of the country’s own Kabaddi League – Super Kabaddi League– to be played in May 2018.

The Kabaddi, according to officials, will be played between franchised based teams representing different cities of Pakistan and teams will be picked through the draft.

“The draft for the inaugural edition of SKL will take place in Lahore on 23rd of April,” an official informed Geo.tv. “Competition will be played from 2nd of May to 10th of May while the opening ceremony of the league will be held on May 1st in Lahore,” he added.

Organisers are hoping for players from at least ten countries to feature in the tournament with players from Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh and Kenya already confirmed their participation.

Eight franchised based teams representing cities of Lahore, Multan Gujrat, Karachi, Islamabad, Gwadar, Faisalabad and Peshawar will feature in the inaugural edition of Super Kabaddi League.

Comments

More From Sports:

Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

 Updated 8 hours ago
Poor Fawad Alam neglected once again!

Poor Fawad Alam neglected once again!

 Updated 11 hours ago
PCB announces 16-member squad for England, Ireland series

PCB announces 16-member squad for England, Ireland series

 Updated 18 hours ago
Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeaten

Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeaten

 Updated 21 hours ago
Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for Liverpool

Manchester City on verge of title, Salah on target for Liverpool

 Updated 23 hours ago
Pakistani wrestler Butt reveals his tactic to beat Indian opponent in CWG 2018

Pakistani wrestler Butt reveals his tactic to beat Indian opponent in CWG 2018

 Updated yesterday
PSB assures cash reward for Inam Butt, other medalists of CWG2018

PSB assures cash reward for Inam Butt, other medalists of CWG2018

 Updated yesterday
Wrestler Mohammad Inam wins Pakistan’s first Gold at Commonwealth Games

Wrestler Mohammad Inam wins Pakistan’s first Gold at Commonwealth Games

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan's Tayyab Raza bags bronze in wrestling competition

Pakistan's Tayyab Raza bags bronze in wrestling competition

Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM