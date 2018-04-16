NAB delivers summons for Nawaz at Jati Umra checkpoint

A file photo of the security checkpoint outside Jati Umra. Photo: Online

LAHORE: Officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were not allowed to go inside the estate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to issue him a summons.



NAB officials then submitted the summons at the security checkpoint outside Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence in Raiwind.

Nawaz has been summoned by NAB at its Lahore office on April 21.

Sources told Geo News the former premier has been summoned to record his statement in a corruption case regarding the misuse of authority to construct a road from Raiwind to Jati Umra.

NAB has alleged that the Sharif brothers ‘misused’ their authority to increase the cover area of the road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence.

The bureau claims the road was widened by four feet from 20 to 24 feet.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It is alleged that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, Lahore were used for construction of the road.

Investigations against the Sharif brothers in the case were initiated by NAB on April 17, 2000.

Last year, NAB officials were also stopped at the checkpoint when they proceeded to post summons and absconding notices for Nawaz’s sons Hussain and Hasan in the Panama Papers corruption case under way against the Sharif family.