Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
AFP

Pele confident Neymar can lead Brazil at World Cup

By
AFP

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Neymar, the world´s most expensive player, has not played since breaking a metatarsal bone in his right foot on February 25 

DUBAI: Brazilian legend Pele says he is confident about Brazil´s chances at the upcoming World Cup and expects injured star Neymar to be fully fit to lead the side in Russia.

Speaking to AFP in Dubai, the 77-year-old, who has been in ailing health recently, put his faith in Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar´s ability to recover from a fractured foot in time to lead Brazil to a possible sixth global football title.

"We don´t know exactly what is going to happen, but I think for the World Cup he´s going to be in shape because his injury is not so bad," said Pele, the only person to have won the World Cup three times as a player.

"I wish he has the same luck I had in the World Cup."

PSG´s Neymar, the world´s most expensive player, has not played since breaking a metatarsal bone in his right foot on February 25 in a Ligue 1 match against Marseille. He said last week he is still recovering following surgery but expects to be fit in time for the World Cup from June 14 to July 15.

Excellent players

In the last World Cup on home soil four years ago, Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals but Pele feels the team under "psychologist" Tite, which breezed through South American qualifying, has the tools to go all the way.

"I am confident because Tite, the new coach, now (has) had a little time to set up the team.

"We have a lot of excellent players in Europe. The problem is to put the team together.

"I think we´re going to have a good team in the next World Cup."

Pele said he expected few surprises at the tournament, identifying Lionel Messi´s Argentina, Germany, England and France as potential challengers -- although he didn´t mention 2010 world champions Spain or current European laureates Portugal, led by their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he said "football is a box of surprises".

As for his own health problems -- Pele cancelled a trip to England in January due to "exhaustion", although his spokesman denied he had been hospitalised -- Pele said there was little cause for concern.

"I cannot play in the next World Cup but I feel good," he said with a hearty laugh.

"I had an injury, then I had to make a surgery for the head of my hip, then I had to replace (it), then I had a little problem with my meniscus, but now I am OK, I am ready, in good shape!"

Comments

More From Sports:

I have seen ‘better players than Fawad Alam’: Inzamam

I have seen ‘better players than Fawad Alam’: Inzamam

 Updated 6 hours ago
'Only selection committee can answer’: Fawad Alam as clueless as everyone else over non-selection

'Only selection committee can answer’: Fawad Alam as clueless as everyone else over non-selection

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan’s Sana Mir enters top five in ODI bowlers rankings

Pakistan’s Sana Mir enters top five in ODI bowlers rankings

 Updated 11 hours ago
Williamson leads Sunrisers to top of IPL in Warner's absence

Williamson leads Sunrisers to top of IPL in Warner's absence

 Updated 11 hours ago
Younis Khan not provided housing, leaves NCA coaching course

Younis Khan not provided housing, leaves NCA coaching course

 Updated 12 hours ago
Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

Fawad Alam will cheer for Pakistan team from home

 Updated 16 hours ago
Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

Man City crowned champions as United crash to West Brom

 Updated 17 hours ago
Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

Akram questions Fawad Alam's exclusion from Pakistan squad

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

Pakistan to host Super Kabaddi League in May

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM