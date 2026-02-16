Pakistani-Americans voice anger after T20 World Cup defeat to India

Cricket fans watch the much-anticipated match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan in Dallas on Sunday, Feb 15, 2026. — Reporter

DALLAS: In the hours before Pakistan faced India in a high-voltage T20 World Cup clash, anticipation coursed through Pakistani communities across Texas.

In Dallas and Houston, community centres, restaurants and cafés transformed into improvised stadiums.

Large projection screens flickered to life, green-and-white flags were draped across walls and families from young children to elderly fans gathered with an intensity that reflected the rivalry’s emotional weight.

But as the match unfolded, that anticipation gave way to visible frustration.

Pakistan’s lacklustre performance turned watch parties sombre. In Dallas, where Indian supporters were also present in large numbers, some Pakistani fans quietly slipped out as the outcome became inevitable.

A few acknowledged leaving before the final overs, saying they preferred to avoid the awkward aftermath of defeat in mixed company.

In Houston, the reaction was no less charged, though it quickly turned analytical. Fans openly questioned the team’s selection strategy and called for sweeping changes.

Former captain Babar Azam came under pointed criticism, as did other senior players. Some supporters went further, demanding that what they described as entrenched favouritism within the squad be dismantled and that underperforming players — referred to colloquially by critics as “the two sons-in-law” be dropped in favour of emerging talent.

“We sacrificed our sleep on a day off,” one fan said, explaining that he had driven a considerable distance to join a 7am (local time) screening. “And once again, we are left disappointed.”

Several attendees specifically cited the exclusion of players such as Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza from the playing eleven as evidence, in their view, that merit had been overshadowed by patronage.

The sentiment echoed a broader frustration among overseas Pakistanis, many of whom see cricket not merely as a sport but as a matter of national pride.

For members of the diaspora, the defeat was more than a loss on the scoreboard. It represented, they said, a failure of accountability within the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fans called on officials to ensure transparency in team selection and to prioritise performance over personal connections, arguing that only structural reform would restore confidence both at home and abroad.

As the crowds dispersed across Texas, the green flags were folded away. What lingered, however, was not just disappointment over a single match, but a renewed demand from a global fan base for merit, reform and a team capable of carrying their hopes with conviction on the world stage.