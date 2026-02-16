 
T20 World Cup: Pakistan 'mull' benching Babar, Shaheen after India defeat

Green Shirts will face Namibia in crucial group stage match on Wednesday

Sohail Imran
February 16, 2026

A collage showing Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and batter Babar Azam. — AFP
  • Two to three changes likely in team against Namibia: sources.
  • They add management considering giving chance to bench strength.
  • Pakistan will face Namibia in key group stage match on Wednesday.

LAHORE: In the aftermath of the Pakistan team's loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, sources told Geo News on Monday that the team management is disappointed with senior players' performance.

The management, they added, is considering benching Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the match against Namibia.

Two to three changes are likely in the team in the match against Namibia, the sources said, adding that the management is considering giving a chance to the bench strength to prove themselves.

With preparations already commenced for the next match, the Green Shirts' spokesperson said that the players will rest today.

Pakistan's crucial fixture against Namibia is set to take place on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, and a victory is essential for the 2009 champions to secure their place in the Super Eight phase. 

However, even a rain-affected result would be enough to see them progress.

The speculation over changes follows a disappointing display with both bat and ball against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Having opted to field first on a spin-friendly surface, Pakistan’s strategy unravelled as a blistering half-century from Ishan Kishan powered India to 175 for five.

The spin attack, on which the side had pinned its hopes, endured a difficult afternoon. Abrar Ahmed proved expensive, conceding 38 runs from his three overs, while Shadab Khan was taken for 17 in a solitary over; neither managed to take a wicket.

Captain Salman Ali Agha later described the performance as an “off-day.” Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of one for 31 from his two overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled under the pressure of the chase, folding for a mere 114 in 18 overs after a disastrous start to their innings.

