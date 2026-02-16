Imad Wasim announces second marriage two months after divorce

Imad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his second marriage to Nyla, two months after sharing news of his divorce from his first wife, Sannia.

In an Instagram post, he described the step as "taken thoughtfully and with clear intention, to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect."

“With the grace of Allah and the guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla. This step was taken thoughtfully and with clear intention to build a life rooted in peace, stability, and mutual respect. Nyla has brought calm, dignity, and strength into my life, and I stand by this decision with complete conviction,” the cricketer wrote.

Reflecting on his past, Imad acknowledged the challenges of his previous marriage, noting: “I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change.

“I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret. My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse,” he said.

Imad emphasised that his foremost priority remains his children, writing, “Fatherhood is not defined only by provision, but by presence, love, and guidance. Despite giving my utmost, I am still unable to see them. My only wish is to be actively and meaningfully involved in their lives, for their well-being and their future.”

Concluding his message, he urged the public to respect his privacy, stating, “I respectfully ask that my personal life be treated with dignity and privacy. Not everything needs to be debated publicly, and not every chapter needs commentary. Sometimes, the most meaningful way forward is with compassion, restraint, and respect for boundaries.”

His statement comes two months after he announced his divorce in December 2025.

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Imad urged fans and media outlets to refrain from sharing old pictures of the couple.

“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” Imad wrote. “I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos,” he wrote.