'Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, Shadab': Cricket fraternity reacts as India rout Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi in action during Pakistan-India game at T20 World Cup 2026 played in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — Reuters

Reactions poured in from across the cricketing world after India secured a comprehensive victory over Pakistan to register their third successive group-stage win in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan's breakneck 77 powered India to 175-7 at the R Premadasa Stadium, where Pakistan's spin-heavy attack managed to apply the brakes to an extent after the opener's exit.

The tournament co-hosts returned to bundle out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs to register their third win in a row.

The result triggered widespread criticism from former cricketers and analysts. Former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, sharing his views on X, stressed the need for accountability and fresh talent, stating that Pakistan’s repeated underperformance against top-tier teams requires a change in approach.

"Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousuf wrote.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja criticised Pakistan’s batting collapse and the lack of growth despite facing a familiar bowling attack.

Well, that was a bit of a disaster- especially batting !! India have been fielding the same bowling attack against Pakistan since last 2/3 years and every time batsmen have been woefully ordinary …no growth.

Ex-Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad also slammed team selection and called for immediate changes ahead of crucial matches.

"Pathetic cricket from Pakistan. Same old faces, same old results. Please don’t fool the nation anymore. It’s still time to bring positive changes in this WC. Fakhar, Nafay, Salman should be playing now," he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote: India seem to intimidate Pakistan on the cricket field .. they are so much better in all facets of the game and such a better mentality of coping with the huge occasion.



Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood said: Everyone blaming batters, yes, they played poorly, but your bowling is the reason by far for today's defeat. It's not a 180 pitch, even 140 could have been tough to chase on this pitch above all we prepared on such pitches against Australia at home before world cup where Agha won all the tosses and batted first. Why bowl first today?



