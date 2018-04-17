Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

A farmer and lumberjack in his youth, Nonaka later ran a hot spring inn in his hometown of Ashoro, on Hokkaido island. Photo: Reuters
 

ASHORO, Japan (Reuters) - A 112-year-old Japanese man born months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity was recognized on Tuesday as the world’s oldest man.

Masazo Nonaka, born on July 25, 1905, took the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera of Spain died this year at the aged 113, Guinness World Records said.

A farmer and lumberjack in his youth, Nonaka later ran a hot spring inn in his hometown of Ashoro, on Hokkaido island, 900 km (560 miles) north of Tokyo, and raised two sons and three daughters.

Nonaka enjoys dipping in a spa and is fond of sweets, especially a strawberry sponge cake. He was joined at an award ceremony on Tuesday by relatives and officials.

The Guinness World Records title for the oldest man who ever lived is held by another Japan man, Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 at the age of 116 years and 54 days.

The greatest authenticated age for any human is 122 years, 164 days by Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who died in 1997.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

 Updated 13 hours ago
Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

 Updated yesterday
Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Updated yesterday
Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

 Updated 2 days ago
Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Updated 5 days ago
Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

Malala, Imran among world’s most admired people in 2018

 Updated 6 days ago
Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Europe and Americas

 Updated a week ago
Japanese confirmed as world´s oldest living man aged 112

Japanese confirmed as world´s oldest living man aged 112

 Updated a week ago
India woman writes 'BOMB' on suitcase, leads Brisbane airport into panic

India woman writes 'BOMB' on suitcase, leads Brisbane airport into panic

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM