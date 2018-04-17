UK greatly values partnership with Pakistan, says Boris Johnson

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif met United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2018) in London today, said a press release issued by UK’s Foreign Office.



The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further strengthening these ties by enhancing trade, promoting investment and creating greater opportunities for educational and cultural cooperation.

The foreign secretary said the UK greatly valued its partnership with Pakistan and was keen to further augment it.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. The foreign secretary particularly appreciated Pakistan's counter-terrorism achievements and efforts to bring peace and security in the region.

Foreign Minister Asif briefed Secretary Johnson on the current state of Pakistan-India relations, situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK); ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary by the Indian side.

Asif invited Johnson to visit Pakistan for the next round of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, which the later accepted.