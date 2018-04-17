Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Web Desk

UK greatly values partnership with Pakistan, says Boris Johnson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

 Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif met United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2018) in London today, said a press release issued by UK’s Foreign Office.

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further strengthening these ties by enhancing trade, promoting investment and creating greater opportunities for educational and cultural cooperation. 

The foreign secretary said the UK greatly valued its partnership with Pakistan and was keen to further augment it.

The two sides also discussed regional and global issues. The foreign secretary particularly appreciated Pakistan's counter-terrorism achievements and efforts to bring peace and security in the region.

Foreign Minister Asif briefed Secretary Johnson on the current state of Pakistan-India relations, situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK); ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary by the Indian side.

Asif invited Johnson to visit Pakistan for the next round of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, which the later accepted.

Comments

More From World:

PM May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

PM May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump contradicts himself over Comey firing

Trump contradicts himself over Comey firing

 Updated 4 hours ago
Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

 Updated 5 hours ago
WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

 Updated 6 hours ago
Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

 Updated 7 hours ago
BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

 Updated 7 hours ago
Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM