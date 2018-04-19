Can't connect right now! retry
Brother shoots sister for wanting to marry man of her choice in Kamalia

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

A woman, identified as Subia, succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon after being shot by her brother a month ago. Photo: file

KAMALIA: A woman, identified as Subia, succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon after being shot by her brother a month ago.

The police said that Subia’s brother, Tahir, had shot his sister in the leg a month ago after she expressed her desire to marry a man of her choice. However, instead of taking her to hospital Tahir locked Subia inside her room.

The injured succumbed to her wounds, while the suspect managed to run away.

Another couple falls prey to 'honour killing' in Karachi

Police said that the woman’s body was put in a sack and buried, while the man's body has not been discovered as yet

The body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. 

In some parts of Pakistan, conservative traditions frown upon man and woman getting married of their own free-will. In most cases, the family members of the couple are punished for their 'crimes' while sometimes the couple is killed. 

On June 8, 2016, a month burnt her daughter alive for marrying a man of her choice in Lahore's factory area.

The 17-year-old Zeenat had married a man named Hassan in secrecy. When her mother heard about it, she brought her daughter back and vowed to marry her off to Hassan as per traditions and customs. Instead, the mother set her daughter on fire.  

