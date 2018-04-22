JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman speaks at a conference in DI Khan. Photo: Geo News

DI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accused over 20 of their lawmakers of selling their votes, but the one whom the apex court disqualified was still an active leader of the party, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Fazl was referring to Jahangir Tareen, saying PTI did not “expel ATM”.

While addressing a conference in DI Khan Saturday night, the JUI-F chief criticised PTI for being biased in their approach saying the party leaders start character assassination of whomever they pick.

He said PTI leaders pointed fingers at Nawaz Sharif after he was ousted from premiership in the Panama case, but took no action against their own lawmakers who were also names in the Panama Papers.

“They (PTI) are not giving answers for their own actions but are finding stains of corruption on other people’s clothes,” Fazl said.

The JUI-F chief also criticised PTI for first parting ways with Qaumi Watan Party in the provincial government and taking them back in later on.

Not just at other party leaders, Fazl said, PTI lawmakers and the chief minister in KP were hurling allegations at each other as well. “All the tomatoes in PTI’s basket are rotten.”

Corrupt activities are taking place in the province but there is no accountability, he added.

Fazl accused the PTI-led KP government of cheating the public in the name of development projects, saying they claimed of constructing 300 dams but not even a single one was built.

“They promised of planting one billion trees, but money for the Billion Tree Tsunami project was misappropriated.”

Furthermore, Fazl said, the incumbent provincial government has destroyed the entire Peshawar city. “Is there no court to question the KP govt,” he asked.