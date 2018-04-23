Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan cricket team arrives in London for England-Ireland tour

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Pakistan players at Gatwick Airport, London. Photo: PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team arrived in London Monday afternoon for the England/Ireland tour next month, where they will play a Test against Ireland, two Tests against England and two T20 internationals against Scotland.

The team had departed from Lahore late Sunday night. According to sources, fast bowler Mohammad Amir could not accompany the team as he was unable to get the visa in time. He is expected to fly to England by Wednesday. 

Sources said the delay is because Amir has already applied for British citizenship. 

Pakistan will kick off the tour with a match against Kent on April 28, followed by a second tour match against Northamptonshire on May 4.

The team will then take on Ireland, who will be playing their first ever Test on May 11 before taking on England in two Test matches on May 24 and June 1.

This will be followed by two T20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

Prior to leaving for the tour, Pakistan’s 16-member squad took part in a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Could only pick 16 out of 25 players for England tour, says Sarfraz

Pakistan will take on Ireland on May 11 before playing a two-match test series against England on May 24, June 1

Speaking on the last day of the camp, captain Sarfraz Ahmed weighed in on the Fawad Alam debate which has consumed Pakistan cricket, since his exclusion from the upcoming tour of Ireland and England.

“This is completely untrue that Fawad was not picked up on the bases of techniques, management issue or any other fault in him."

“Fawad has not played a Test since 2009 but he was called to the camp as one of the probable players who could've been selected for the upcoming tour. Just because he was called it does not mean it was a done deal that he would be picked for the team. Since Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali performed better, hence they were picked,” he explained.

Sarfraz also added that he was looking forward to their encounter against Ireland and had high hopes from his young team. 

