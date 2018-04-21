Could only pick 16 out of 25 players for England tour, says Sarfraz

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed finally weighed in on the Fawad Alam debate, saying that only 16 players could have been selected out of 25.

Speaking to the media on the last day of the training camp at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, Sarfraz said that if it was up to him he would have picked all 25 players who attended the camp.

The skipper also said it was not as if a player who had been selected for the current tour, would never be picked again. He also remarked that a balanced team has been selected for the tour of Ireland and England.

He dismissed the rumours that Fawad Alam had not been picked on the bases of his playing techniques or any other managerial issues.

“This is completely untrue that Fawad was not picked up on the bases of techniques, management issue or any other fault in him."

“Fawad has not played a Test since 2009 but he was called to the camp as one of the probable players who could've been selected for the upcoming tour. Just because he was called it does not mean it was a done deal that he would be picked for the team. Since Usman Salahuddin and Saad Ali performed better, hence they were picked,” he explained.

The skipper was also questioned about the young 16-member squad going to England, which includes of four opening batsmen and a spinner and a wobbly middle order, which could turn dangerous for Pakistan against a team such as England in English conditions. Shadab Khan, being the only spinner in the team, could also be a cause for concern.

However, Sarfraz shared that they had called four spinners to the camp, of which Shadab Khan had been the best.

Given the cold conditions in England, Sarfraz hinted that there was a possibility they might bench the spinner and instead rely on a non-regular leg-spinner such as Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq.

The captain added that he was looking forward to their encounter against Ireland, who would be playing their first ever Test match.

Pakistan will take on Ireland in a test match on May 11, before playing a two-match test series against England on May 24 and June 1.

