Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

The entrance to the Federal Judicial Complex where the court is situated. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed its proceedings today.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

As Judge Mohammad Bashir began proceedings of the Avenfield properties reference, Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez conducted cross-examination of prosecution witness Zahir Shah.

Shah, NAB's DG Operations, was recently included as a witness by the prosecution.

Shah said he acquired a copy of Volume X of the JIT report through letter of Supreme Court registrar.

He added that he did not share contents of volume with anyone but the investigation officer.

During the hearing, Pervez objected to the prosecutor's reported interference in the cross-examination.

Nawaz, Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar were present in today's hearing and were later allowed to leave.

At the last hearing on Monday (yesterday), Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris conducted the witness' cross-examination.

Shah informed the court that he received new documents in relation to the London flats through Pakistan High Commission representative in United Kingdom, Usman Ahmed.

He also presented council tax and water bills of the Avenfield apartments to the court.

The cases



The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.