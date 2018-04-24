Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

The entrance to the Federal Judicial Complex where the court is situated. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed its proceedings today.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

As Judge Mohammad Bashir began proceedings of the Avenfield properties reference, Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez conducted cross-examination of prosecution witness Zahir Shah.

Shah, NAB's DG Operations, was recently included as a witness by the prosecution. 

Shah said he acquired a copy of Volume X of the JIT report through letter of Supreme Court registrar. 

He added that he did not share contents of volume with anyone but the investigation officer. 

During the hearing, Pervez objected to the prosecutor's reported interference in the cross-examination. 

Nawaz, Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar were present in today's hearing and were later allowed to leave. 

At the last hearing on Monday (yesterday), Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris conducted the witness' cross-examination. 

Shah informed the court that he received new documents in relation to the London flats through Pakistan High Commission representative in United Kingdom, Usman Ahmed.

He also presented council tax and water bills of the Avenfield apartments to the court.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

Updated 15 minutes ago
Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Updated 55 minutes ago
General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court gives IHC one week to decide on ECP's recruitment ban

Supreme Court gives IHC one week to decide on ECP's recruitment ban

Updated 2 hours ago
Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

 Updated 2 hours ago
SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

Updated 3 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani woman killed by father, brother over ‘honour’

Italian-Pakistani woman killed by father, brother over ‘honour’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM