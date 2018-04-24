Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Punjab launches new number plates

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

A prototype of the new number plates. Photos: Punjab government 

LAHORE: The Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) of the Punjab government announced on Tuesday the launch of new licence plates for vehicles across the province.

From now on, selected pictures and the owner's name can be printed on the plate. 

However, there is a catch. To get your name on a number plate, the vehicle owner has to take part in a bidding process, after which the name will go to the highest bidder. 

The bidding to have your name on the number plate will start at a cost of Rs5 million. 

SRU DG Salman Sufi said that not only individuals but organisations can also acquire customised number plates.

However, religious and political terms are not allowed on the number plates. 

Moreover, the new plates are not only larger in size but the font of the text has also been increased. 

Pictures of some of the most popular figures in Pakistan’s history, such as Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, as well as national monuments and places will adorn the number plate.

Moreover, the plates will now only have the province's name engraved next to the number, which will be random letters not representing the district as was the case earlier.

According to media reports, the plates are readable by all cameras installed by the Punjab Safe City Authority.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

 Updated an hour ago
Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Updated 38 minutes ago
Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

 Updated 58 minutes ago
In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM