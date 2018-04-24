Will try to ensure that caretaker PM is neutral: Shah

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Tuesday that he will try to ensure that the caretaker prime minister is neutral. Photo: file

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Tuesday that he will try to ensure that the caretaker prime minister is neutral.

“The caretaker PM should not a part of any political party,” he said while speaking to media.

Shah shared that he has yet to hold a discussion with Pakistan Peoples Party over the issue, adding that the advisory session will be held in the presence of party chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“The general elections should be held as soon as possible,” he added.

On April 11, Shah had met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to mull over the caretaker setup, which will take over once current government completes its tenure on May 31.

Following the meeting with premier, Shah met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the chambers of the Parliament House.

Shah took Qureshi into confidence over his meeting with the prime minister. He shared that the opposition should start finalising their names of the post of caretaker PM. The meeting was also attended by Shireen Mazari and Naveed Qamar.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August.



As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.