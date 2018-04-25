Can't connect right now! retry
Naeemul Haq says Iqbal's statement violation of oath, Constitution

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq on Wednesday condemned Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal's statement about Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.  

The interior minister, earlier today, had strongly denounced accusations of misusing his authority by Chief Justice Nisar.

"Look, the chief justice can sit on the bench and say Ahsan Iqbal got a vice chancellor appointed," thundered Iqbal. "Mr Chief Justice have a heart. When you are disrespected, we are also disrespected. You have no right to name-call people. You must issue me [a] charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me but enough is enough." 

Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

'Don't level accusations, produce evidence if you have it'

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, political rival and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq condemned the interior minister's statement.

"Ahsan Iqbal's statement is a violation of his oath and the Constitution," said Haq.

"PML-N follows the strategy of criticising the judiciary to take the spotlight away from allegations leveled against it," he said.

The PTI leader further added that the PML-N had become increasingly perplexed with the approaching verdict on corruption cases against the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif. 

