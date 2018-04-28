Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
SASalman Ashraf

Man, nephew shot dead in Quetta

By
SASalman Ashraf

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

QUETTA: Two people were shot dead in what was suspected to be a targetted attack by unidentified persons in the city’s Shahra-e-Iqbal area Saturday morning.

According to the police, Jaffar Ali and his nephew Mohammad Ali were at the former’s shop on Jamaluddin Afghani Road in the area when unidentified persons opened fire at them and fled the site.

Later, rescue personnel shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police said initial investigation revealed that the firing was a targetted attack. The official added a number of targetted killing incidents had occurred in the city during the last 24 hours.

Bodies of five policemen martyred in Quetta suicide blast dispatched to hometowns

Seven other police personnel injured in the attack

A day earlier, police said, brother of a prayer leader was targetted on Toghi Road in the city.

Prior to this, five policemen were martyred after a suicide attacker bombed a police truck in Quetta, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said the suicide bomber had come on a motorcycle and hit the truck from the rear end.

Earlier in the day, two suicide bombers were killed by the security forces in the city's Mian Ghundi area, the military's media wing said. The bombers had attempted to target a Frontier Corps post near the Western Bypass. 

