Saturday Apr 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan's DGMO takes up ceasefire violations with Indian counterpart

GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) has taken up the issue of continuing surge in ceasefire violations by Indian Army in a hotline contact with his Indian counterpart, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Saturday.

The Pakistani DGMO, in the hotline contact with his Indian counterpart made on Friday, highlighted deliberate targetting of innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary by Indian forces, on false pretext of reaction against alleged cross-border infiltration.

So far in 2018, 219 innocent civilians, including 112 women and children, have either been martyred or injured because of targeted Indian ceasefire violations, the statement read.

The Pakistani DGMO told his Indian counterpart that such unprofessional and unethical acts are "provocative, detrimental to peace, vitiate the situation along LoC and also contribute towards further escalation."

He said that instead of engaging in blame game, Indian security forces needed to look inwards, according to the ISPR.

The top Pakistani military official emphasised that durable peace along LoC and Working Boundary is "contingent upon practical manifestation of existing understandings by Indian troops on ground."

On Thursday, two citizens embraced martyrdom and two others suffered bullet wounds due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian Army.

The Indian forces targeted civilian population in Village Bramla with heavy automatics, mortars and anti-tank guided missiles in Thub and Banchiran sub-sectors of Padhar Sector, according to the ISPR.

In retaliation, Pakistan Army engaged Indian posts, which initiated the unprovoked fire.

