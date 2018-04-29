US, Pak experiencing 'misunderstandings', cutting off relations is futile: Aizaz Chaudhry

CHICAGO: Pakistan's relations with the United States "are very crucial", the country's envoy said Saturday during an address here at a university, Geo News reported.



In a lecture session titled "Diplomatic Encounters Series" that focused on the diplomatic linkages between Islamabad and Washington, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, the Pakistani Ambassador to the US, noted that the two countries must work together to resolve the problems they currently face.



In this regard, Chaudhry, while speaking at the International House at the University of Chicago, further said the US and Pakistan need to partner with each other and work together to achieve peace in Afghanistan — a matter that gained significance after President Donald Trump's controversial televised address last year and a consequent tweet on New Year wherein he lambasted Islamabad for offering safe haven to terrorists.



The Pakistan Army, in response, had emphasised that the nation had done more to root out terrorism than any other country and that the global fraternity must recognise these efforts.

The US-Pakistan relations have since been on a bumpy ride, with top government and military officials from both states exchanging comments and visits to smooth out the differences.

Chaudhry went on to say that there were "some misunderstandings" between the two countries and that putting on hold or cutting off bilateral relations would not solve anything.

The partnership between Islamabad and Washington has yielded positive results, he said, adding that there was a need to continue talks in order to work out the disagreements.