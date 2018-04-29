Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

School teacher allegedly rapes teenage boy in Lahore cadet school

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

Police arrested a school teacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student in the hostel of a private cadet school in Lahore’s Garden Town area. Photo: file

LAHORE: Police arrested on Saturday a schoolteacher for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student in the hostel of a private cadet school in Lahore’s Garden Town area.

The child’s parents registered a case against the school teacher, identified as Azhar Iqbal, and the police arrested the suspect.

Azhar Iqbal is accused to have raped a 14-year-old boy in Lahore. Photo: Geo News screen shot 

While speaking to Geo News, the boy’s father Zaheer Ahmed said: “I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure justice for my child. This issue is not just about my child but all our children.”

He further remarked that beasts such as Azhar Iqbal should be taken to task and publicly hanged.

On the other hand, the teenager’s mother said that she wants the school’s principal and others to be punished. 

“I just want justice for my child,” she added.  

