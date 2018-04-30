Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 30 2018
Sabir Shah

Two men arrested for allegedly raping seven-year-old in Larkana

Sabir Shah

Monday Apr 30, 2018

LARKANA: Two men have been arrested for reportedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Larkana, police said on Monday.

The two men were taken into custody after neighbours handed them over to the police. “Neighbours heard a girl’s cries for help from a nearby store and broke in. They saved the girl and handed over the two men,” an official said.

Suspect Shahid Abro and his friend had taken the girl into a store on Sunday night, he added.

Police said they will conduct a medical examination of the seven-year-old and further investigations into the incident are underway.

Separately on April 29, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death.

Saima Jarwar was kidnapped from Larkana’s Ayub Colony after which she was allegedly raped and killed.

According to police, seven suspects have been arrested. However, the main suspect cannot be traced.

Students of Ghulam Bhutto Primary School staged a protest on Monday against the failure of police to arrest the main suspect.

