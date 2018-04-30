Imran has made a secret pact with Zardari, alleges Tallal

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry claimed on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan has made a secret pact with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

While speaking outside the Supreme Court, Tallal said that Imran and Zardari are not two but one. “They showed it in the Senate elections. Imran will cast vote for the 'arrow' [PPP's electoral symbol] in future too. One is the candidate for president, while other for prime minister.”

However, he said that the upcoming general elections will be held in polling stations. “This [election] won’t be held in drawing rooms.”

Tallal went ahead to criticise Imran’s 11-point agenda unveiled on Sunday and said that there is nothing new in it. “Universities in Punjab are selling fake degrees,” he alleged, adding that the country cannot be punished over Imran's failure.

“Imran is a failed product of secret agencies. A lot of investment was made and endeavours made but Imran has remained a ‘zero’. Imran will never be a hero,” he said.

Imran presents PTI's 11-point agenda

'Agenda will help bring one system of justice, reduce poverty, and elevate living standards of poor'

Reacting to Tallal’s statements, PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq told Geo News that the party’s 11 points are the basis of its election agenda.

“PML-N’s restlessness has become more evident after PTI’s successful rally in Lahore,” he added.

"Imran Khan will bring about revolutionary changes," remarked, adding the PTI chief wants to end hatred and VIP culture. 

Criticising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Haq said that Nawaz spent billions of rupees on Jati Umra, his estate near Lahore. 

"Nawaz made Rs7 billion daily. He took loans from the government and destroyed economy. He built a 25-mile road just for himself," he added further. 

