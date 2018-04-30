Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh Food Authority begins crackdown against substandard food in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority, a year after the provincial assembly passed a law for provision of safe and hygienic food to the people, has finally become functional in Karachi.

The Sindh Assembly, on March 8, 2017, had passed into law the Sindh Food Authority Act, 2017. Last month, the Sindh Food Authority was finally activated with the appointment of Amjad Leghari, an additional secretary in the food department, as its director general.

The food authority, among performing other responsibilities, is tasked with ensuring availability of quality food and hygienic environment in hotels, restaurants and other eateries across the metropolis and elsewhere in the province. It will also regulate the functioning of food eateries and restaurants in the province.

From this week, the Sindh Food Authority has initiated a crackdown against substandard food in Karachi’s hotels, restaurants and hospital cafeterias. It is also performing checks on roadside cafes, stalls, dairy shops, bakeries, and factories where the food is processed and packaged. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-P factions announce rally at Tunki ground

MQM-P factions announce rally at Tunki ground

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Iran ready for Pakistan-Turkmenistan gas swap, views India plan as unlikely

Updated 3 hours ago
Imran condemns ‘filthy language’ by Sanaullah, Abid Sher against PTI women

Imran condemns ‘filthy language’ by Sanaullah, Abid Sher against PTI women

Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi inaugurates market complex, trade terminal in North Waziristan Agency

PM Abbasi inaugurates market complex, trade terminal in North Waziristan Agency

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tourists report rise in harassment incidents in Murree

Tourists report rise in harassment incidents in Murree

Updated 6 hours ago
Panic among citizens as Quetta killing spree continues unabated

Panic among citizens as Quetta killing spree continues unabated

 Updated 6 hours ago
Six Pakistani sailors stranded in Iran

Six Pakistani sailors stranded in Iran

 Updated 7 hours ago
General elections: Imran says PTI, PML-N only competitors in Punjab

General elections: Imran says PTI, PML-N only competitors in Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM