Sindh Food Authority begins crackdown against substandard food in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority, a year after the provincial assembly passed a law for provision of safe and hygienic food to the people, has finally become functional in Karachi.



The Sindh Assembly, on March 8, 2017, had passed into law the Sindh Food Authority Act, 2017. Last month, the Sindh Food Authority was finally activated with the appointment of Amjad Leghari, an additional secretary in the food department, as its director general.

The food authority, among performing other responsibilities, is tasked with ensuring availability of quality food and hygienic environment in hotels, restaurants and other eateries across the metropolis and elsewhere in the province. It will also regulate the functioning of food eateries and restaurants in the province.

From this week, the Sindh Food Authority has initiated a crackdown against substandard food in Karachi’s hotels, restaurants and hospital cafeterias. It is also performing checks on roadside cafes, stalls, dairy shops, bakeries, and factories where the food is processed and packaged.