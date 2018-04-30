Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 30 2018
AFP

BBC reporter killed in eastern Afghanistan: broadcaster

AFP

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after the second bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 30, 2018. A coordinated double suicide bombing hit central Kabul on Monday morning. Photo: AFP 
 

KABUL: A BBC reporter was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the broadcaster said, hours after twin blasts in Kabul marked the deadliest day for journalists in the war-torn country since the Taliban's fall in 2001.

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier today," BBC World Service director Jamie Angus said in a statement.

The attack took place in the restive eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan.

It came after two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul in the morning and killed at least 25 people, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer for Afghanistan Shah Marai and eight other journalists.

The BBC did not provide details about how Ahmad Shah was killed.

The 29-year-old had worked for the BBC Afghan service for more than a year, Angus said. It broadcasts in Pashto and Persian in Afghanistan, the two most commonly spoken languages.

Ahmad Shah had "already established himself as a highly capable journalist who was a respected and popular member of the team", Angus said.

"This is a devastating loss and I send my sincere condolences to Ahmad Shah´s friends and family and the whole BBC Afghan team. We are doing all we can to support his family at this very difficult time."

