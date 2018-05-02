Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
AFP

Disney eyes new app aimed at millennials

By
AFP

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Disney announced Tuesday it was launching a free video app with original content aimed at millennials, who are targeted by advertisers.Photo: file

NEW YORK: Disney announced Tuesday it was launching a free video app with original content aimed at millennials, who are targeted by advertisers.

The app -- called "Oh My Disney" -- will be a variation of the site of the same name, which publishes editorial content and short videos on the world of Disney, Mickey and Marvel superheroes.

This is a new stage in Disney´s evolution to mobile media, just weeks after the launch of its new ESPN+ app for sports fans.

In addition, Disney has already planned to launch a new online video platform for family content and youth programmes in 2019, but also to beef up the existing Hulu service.

After long focusing on traditional television and cable, the entertainment giant is making a strategic shift and adapting to new streams of income.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook to play matchmaker in first dating service

Facebook to play matchmaker in first dating service

 Updated 18 hours ago
Investors look to Apple's cash, services as iPhone sales seen stalling

Investors look to Apple's cash, services as iPhone sales seen stalling

 Updated 23 hours ago
WhatsApp co-founder to quit in loss of privacy advocate at Facebook

WhatsApp co-founder to quit in loss of privacy advocate at Facebook

 Updated yesterday
Dubai port operator, Hyperloop team up on high-speed cargo delivery

Dubai port operator, Hyperloop team up on high-speed cargo delivery

 Updated 2 days ago
Bitcoin frenzy settles down as big players muscle into market

Bitcoin frenzy settles down as big players muscle into market

 Updated 2 days ago
T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

 Updated 3 days ago
EU digital tax on corporate turnover faces uphill road

EU digital tax on corporate turnover faces uphill road

 Updated 3 days ago
Scientists shocked as NASA cuts only moon rover

Scientists shocked as NASA cuts only moon rover

 Updated 4 days ago
Your next interview could be conducted by a Russian robot

Your next interview could be conducted by a Russian robot

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM