Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Quaid-e-Azam's portrait at Aligarh Muslim University goes missing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Jinnah's portrait at the Aligarh Muslim University. Photo: India Times

Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)  has gone missing after the university received threats by a  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker two days ago.

In a letter addressed to the AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, BJP MP Satish Gautam said, "It is fine if Jinnah has been revered in Pakistan after Partition. But his portrait should not be put up here in India.”

He had added instead of putting Jinnah's portrait, the university should celebrate the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who played a crucial role in establishing the university.

However, in a report by the India Times, the portrait went missing overnight, sending the student body into a frenzy, with no reports as to who could have taken the portrait.

According to university officials, the portrait was installed in 1938 before partition, at the peak of Muslim League campaign for a separate nation for the Muslims of India.

Comments

More From World:

11 dead in suicide attack on Libya election commission

11 dead in suicide attack on Libya election commission

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian villagers take revenge after three children killed by dogs

Indian villagers take revenge after three children killed by dogs

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump 'dictated' his own glowing health report: doctor

Trump 'dictated' his own glowing health report: doctor

 Updated 4 hours ago
Modi most popular world leader on Facebook: study

Modi most popular world leader on Facebook: study

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's top court slams govt over Taj Mahal decay

India's top court slams govt over Taj Mahal decay

 Updated 6 hours ago
Indian groom killed at wedding by celebratory gunfire

Indian groom killed at wedding by celebratory gunfire

 Updated 8 hours ago
Iraqi journalist who threw shoe at Bush running for parliament

Iraqi journalist who threw shoe at Bush running for parliament

 Updated 8 hours ago
Louisiana election chief resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

Louisiana election chief resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

 Updated 9 hours ago
London court jails Italian financial analyst for revenge porn

London court jails Italian financial analyst for revenge porn

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM