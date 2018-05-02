Quaid-e-Azam's portrait at Aligarh Muslim University goes missing

Jinnah's portrait at the Aligarh Muslim University. Photo: India Times

Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has gone missing after the university received threats by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker two days ago.



In a letter addressed to the AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, BJP MP Satish Gautam said, "It is fine if Jinnah has been revered in Pakistan after Partition. But his portrait should not be put up here in India.”

He had added instead of putting Jinnah's portrait, the university should celebrate the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who played a crucial role in establishing the university.



However, in a report by the India Times, the portrait went missing overnight, sending the student body into a frenzy, with no reports as to who could have taken the portrait.



According to university officials, the portrait was installed in 1938 before partition, at the peak of Muslim League campaign for a separate nation for the Muslims of India.