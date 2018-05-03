Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 03 2018
Emergency declared in Karachi hospitals to combat blistering heat

Thursday May 03, 2018

KARACHI: Public hospitals across Karachi declared on Thursday a two-day emergency to combat the soaring temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the mercury in Karachi is expected to soar to 43°C today.

The maximum temperature is forecast to hover in the 41-43°C range with humidity levels touching 65-75% in morning and 25-35% in evening, said the Met Office.

In response to this, the health department has taken the decision to provide relief to the affected citizens. The public hospitals have also cancelled the holidays of their employees.

10 tips to beat the heat this summer

Here are some ways to handle the rising temperatures

Moreover, the health department has decided to establish a special ward to treat victims of the sweltering heat.

The temperature is expected to reach up to 40-42°C (maximum) on Friday (tomorrow), with humidity levels at 50-60% in the morning and 20-30% in the evening.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it's important to stay hydrated at all times and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun and carry a water bottle with you.

