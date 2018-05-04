Can't connect right now! retry
ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case

Friday May 04, 2018

Imran Khan. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan was acquitted on Friday in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case under way at the anti-terrorism court (ATC). 

At the last hearing on April 25, Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had summoned the PTI chief in person so it can rule on his request for acquittal from the case. 

As the PTI chief appeared in court today, the ATC judge ruled in his favour citing a lack of evidence. 

After the judgment was read out, Imran said, "thank you very much" in Urdu. 

'Such democratic govts worse than dictatorships'

Talking to the media after the decision, Imran said he is happy over the court decision and vowed to stop the misuse of anti-terrorism laws when his government comes to power. 

"Such democratic governments are worse than military dictatorships," he asserted. 

In response to a question, Imran said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs psychiatric help as he is mentally unstable. 

Talking about the Punjab chief minister, Imran said Shehbaz Sharif and his sons work together, alleging that they have a 'corruption limited company'. 

The PTI chief also praised the work of the National Accountability Bureau and called for inquiries against former president Asif Zardari as well. 

Anti-women remarks 

The PTI chairperson also criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali, Javed Latif, Khawaja Asif and Tallal Chaudry for their anti-women remarks.

"A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister was made to apologise instantly when he made anti-women remarks," Imran shared. 

Imran also called out Nawaz's daughter Maryam for being a false champion of women's rights. 

The PTI chairperson claimed the Sharifs did not even spare Pakistan Peoples Party's Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. 

Nawaz criticises decision 

Talking to the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised today's decision by the ATC.

He regretted that without a trial taking place, the PTI chief was acquitted in a terrorism case. 

Decision reserved 

Sit-in violence case: ATC warns of issuing warrant against Imran

The warning was issued as PTI chief did not appear in court despite judge summoning him

The ATC had reserved its verdict on the acquittal plea after hearing arguments over the on April 10.

The PTI chief had not appeared in court at the last hearing despite a summons.

The 2014 violence 

The PTI chief and other party leaders are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Two ATCs are hearing the total of four cases against the party leaders in Islamabad. 

The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident and over alleged rigging in the 2013 General Elections. 

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and thrashed Junejo during clashes with police. 

