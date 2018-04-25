Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on Wednesday over the case pertaining to attack on former SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-in against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

During the proceedings, a request was submitted for Imran’s exemption from the hearing. However, ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is hearing the SSP torture case, said Imran should be in the court as verdict would be announced in presence of the accused.

ATC had reserved its verdict on bail pleas after hearing arguments over the SSP torture case on April 10.

Imran, Asad Umar and other PTI leaders were expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the hearing over Parliament and PTV attack cases as well, which would be held by ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi.

ATC accepts Imran's plea for one-day exemption in PTV, Parliament attack cases

The PTI chief had pleaded with the court to grant him exemption from Monday's hearing

The PTI chief and other party leader are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then SSP and violating the loud speakers act.

The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident. They also clashed with policemen along their way.

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and tortured Junejo. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

 Updated 3 minutes ago
Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

 Updated an hour ago
Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

 Updated 54 minutes ago
In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Authorities round up five suspects in Karachi raids

Authorities round up five suspects in Karachi raids

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three-week-old baby dies in Faisalabad, mother accuses husband of negligence

Three-week-old baby dies in Faisalabad, mother accuses husband of negligence

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM