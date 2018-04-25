Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on Wednesday over the case pertaining to attack on former SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-in against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

During the proceedings, a request was submitted for Imran’s exemption from the hearing. However, ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is hearing the SSP torture case, said Imran should be in the court as verdict would be announced in presence of the accused.



ATC had reserved its verdict on bail pleas after hearing arguments over the SSP torture case on April 10.



Imran, Asad Umar and other PTI leaders were expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the hearing over Parliament and PTV attack cases as well, which would be held by ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi.

The PTI chief and other party leader are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then SSP and violating the loud speakers act.



The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident. They also clashed with policemen along their way.

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and tortured Junejo.