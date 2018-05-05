Woman, two daughters shot dead over land dispute in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A woman and her two daughters were killed after unidentified men entered their house and opened fire on them in Kamoke area of Gujranwala.



The police reached the site and arrested the adopted son of the deceased woman Razia.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Adeel, got his adopted mother and sisters killed over a land dispute.

Razia had adopted Adeel after the death of her husband, the police said, adding that Adeel was after the eight-acre land owned by Razia.

Adeel hatched a plan to kill his mother and sisters to acquire the land, the police speculated.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation is under way.

Killings over land disputes, including by family members, are routinely reported in the country



On January 21, three women and a man were killed when gunmen opened fire at them over a land dispute in the Rogan area of Mianwali.

According to police, the women died at the spot while the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have started an investigation to arrest the suspects.