Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Woman, two daughters shot dead over land dispute in Gujranwala

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A woman and her two daughters were killed after unidentified men entered their house and opened fire on them in Kamoke area of Gujranwala.

The police reached the site and arrested the adopted son of the deceased woman Razia.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Adeel, got his adopted mother and sisters killed over a land dispute.

Razia had adopted Adeel after the death of her husband, the police said, adding that Adeel was after the eight-acre land owned by Razia. 

Adeel hatched a plan to kill his mother and sisters to acquire the land, the police speculated.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation is under way. 

Four killed over land dispute in Mianwali

Three women died at the spot while a man wounded in the firing succumbed to his injuries in the hospital

Killings over land disputes, including by family members, are routinely reported in the country

On January 21,  three women and a man were killed when gunmen opened fire at them over a land dispute in the Rogan area of Mianwali.

According to police, the women died at the spot while the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have started an investigation to arrest the suspects.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM