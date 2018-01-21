Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 21 2018
GEO NEWS

Four killed over land dispute in Mianwali

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Three women died at the stop while a man wounded in the firing succumbed to his injuries in the hospital

MIANWALI: Three women were among four dead when gunmen opened fire at them over a land dispute in the Rogan area of Mianwali.

According to police, the women died at the spot while a man wounded in the firing succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police have started an investigation to arrest the suspects.

Killings over land disputes, including by family members, are routinely reported in the country.

Shikarpur clash victims to be buried today

An old enmity left 13 dead, over 20 injured on Monday

At least 13 people were killed in July last year while more than twenty injured during an exchange of fire between two armed groups of the Jatoi tribe in Shikarpur.

Police said the scuffle was the result of a long enmity between the two groups over a land dispute, which had already claimed six lives in the past five years.

