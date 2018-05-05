NAB seeks details of Musharraf, family’s properties

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau summoned on Saturday the details of the properties of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his family under the ongoing probe against him for amassing assets beyond means and misuse of power.



In February, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed an investigation against the former president. A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directive over the petition filed by Lt Col Inaam Rahim. Rahim had consulted the court to seek an investigation into the alleged corruption of the former president.

The probe authority’s Rawalpindi chapter has sought details of the former military ruler’s properties in Lahore and has issued a notification to the district administration.

NAB has summoned record of the properties under the name of Musharraf, his wife and daughter till May 9.

The notification was issued to additional district collector revenue Lahore.

On May 3, the NAB had asked former president Musharraf to hand over details of vehicles registered in his and his family’s names.

NAB had written a letter to the excise department as part of its probe into Musharraf's assets, asking for details of vehicles owned by Musharraf’s wife, mother, daughter and son-in-law.

According to the excise department, Musharraf’s wife, Sehba, is the owner of a land cruiser.

