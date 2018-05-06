Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

People of Karachi have rejected politics of ethnicity: Saeed Ghani

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 06, 2018

PPP leader Saeed Ghani. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that the public has rejected those who indulge in ethnicity-based politics.

Reacting to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) rally in Liaquatabad on Saturday, Ghani, who has been elected to the provincial assembly from Karachi, claimed that people of the metropolis will not get duped by the MQM-P anymore.

He claimed that the party, despite summoning all its workers, failed to fill up the rally venue to even 40 per cent. “There was no energy in the workers and it seemed they comprised of workers of the local municipal corporations”.

MQM-P leaders urge PPP to hold rallies, vow to defeat it everywhere

'Hold rallies everywhere, we will run you off from there', says Khawaja Izhar

Talking about the PPP’s own rally at the venue earlier, Ghani said the party’s public gathering in MQM-P’s stronghold forced the warring factions to combine but added that the people of Karachi will not vote for the PPP.

The PPP leader also announced a party rally at Gulshan-e-Iqbal on May 12. 

