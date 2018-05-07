Pakistan to host six-nation hockey tournament in September

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting a six-nation international hockey tournament in the first week of September, with Rawalpindi being the first choice to stage the event.

Talking to APP the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Sr said the tournament will be held from September 2 - 10 and has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) calendar.

“The foreign teams to participate in the tournament include hosts Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka,” he said.

“We are trying to host the tournament in the army stadium in Rawalpindi and we will be seeking Pakistan Army’s permission in this regard,” he added.

However, if the tournament cannot be held in Rawalpindi then the second choice will be the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad if a new astroturf is laid in the stadium, the secretary said.

Karachi will be the third choice of venue if no astroturf is laid at the stadium in Islamabad, he added.

Ahmad said the PHF has been doing an all-out effort for the revival and promotion of hockey in the country.

“The World XI team visited Pakistan last year and played one match each in Lahore and Karachi which was a great step towards the revival of international hockey. Hopefully, the six-nation hockey tournament will be very beneficial for the Pakistan hockey,” he added.