Pak vs WI: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in first ODI

West Indies captain Shai Hope (second from right) flips the coin as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (second from left) looks on at the toss for their first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on August 8, 2025. — Cricket West Indies

Pakistan on Friday won the toss and decided to field first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan and West Indies have come face-to-face 137 times in the 50-over format, with the latter boasting a dominant record with 71 victories, while the Green Shirts have emerged victorious on 63 occasions.

Although West Indies dominate the overall head-to-head record, the former world champions have struggled against Pakistan in recent bilateral series, with their last victory dating back to 1991.

Both sides enter the three-match series with unwanted momentum in their favour as Pakistan are winless in their last five matches, while West Indies have just one victory in as many of their previous games.

Pakistan last played an ODI in April this year, when they toured New Zealand for a three-match series and suffered a whitewash defeat.

Meanwhile, West Indies' last ODI series was against England, which they lost 3-0.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Jediah Blades.