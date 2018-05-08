SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin in honour of Dr Ruth Pfau

Dr Ruth Pfau's untiring efforts brought leprosy under control and Pakistan became first country in Asia to earn this status. — SBP

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa, together with German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler, Tuesday unveiled Rs50 commemorative coin in recognition of meritorious services rendered by Dr Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau at the SBP Headquarters in Karachi.



The SBP after approval from the federal government issued the commemorative coin, which would be available for public issuance across the country through SBP Banking Service Corporation offices from May 9, 2018.

Dr Pfau was an emblem of devotion, commitment and service to Pakistan. Her untiring efforts brought leprosy under control and Pakistan became the first country in Asia to earn this status.

Her contributions to the society was greatly acknowledged by the people and state during her lifetime. She was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam and Hilal-i-Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the SBP governor said that Dr Ruth Pfau dedicated her life for amelioration of lepers’ lot in Pakistan.

“With her efforts Pakistan became the first country in the region to control the disease”, he said, adding, “No amount of awards and recognition can we repay her extraordinary services for the country.”

Bajwa further said that, issuing a commemorative coin was something of a unique nature, which in the past had only been issued for great people like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Fatima Jinnah and Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Ambassador Kobler, in his speech, thanked the SBP and the Government of Pakistan for recognising Dr Pfau’s services to the country. He said that she was a real ambassador of Germany and a real source of connection between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Consul General of Germany in Karachi Rainer Schmiedchen and CEO of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre Karachi Mervyn F Lobo, among other dignitaries.

The metal composition, shape, dimension and design of Rs50 commemorative coin are as under:

Metal composition: Cupro-Nickel, Copper 75pc, Nickel 25pc

Dimension: 30.0 mm

Weight: 13.5 grams